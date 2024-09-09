Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1282 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $11.47.
