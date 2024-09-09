Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1282 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

