Siacoin Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $240.73 million and $2.41 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,428.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.00566779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00108458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00309069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00036517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00082029 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

