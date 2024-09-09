Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Snap from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised Snap to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.87.

Get Snap alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Snap Price Performance

SNAP opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. Snap has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $91,578.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,331.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,356,370 shares of company stock valued at $12,151,603. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $110,103,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $13,845,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.