SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 8,250,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 45,794,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,921,285 shares of company stock valued at $135,057,462. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,632,000 after buying an additional 1,366,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,737,000 after acquiring an additional 690,638 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

