SOLVE (SOLVE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.42 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and $142,614.70 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000750 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

