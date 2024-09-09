S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Lowered by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $510.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $521.50. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

