SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.53 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

