Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of SFM opened at $98.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,373.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,193. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

