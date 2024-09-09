Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Gap Down to $1.94

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $1.90. Standard BioTools shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 305,993 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $37.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,775,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,618,015.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,117,508 shares of company stock worth $8,662,080. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $33,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the second quarter worth $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Articles

