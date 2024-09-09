Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,054 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,041 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $4,048,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

