Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 0% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as high as $91.36 and last traded at $91.17. 1,621,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,906,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.15.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

