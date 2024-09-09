Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $131.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $111.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.