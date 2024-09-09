Steven Lloyd Tennyson Sells 7,908 Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.16, for a total transaction of C$886,977.10.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE:BMO traded up C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$112.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,222. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$121.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cormark cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a C$122.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$121.29.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

