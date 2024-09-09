Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Douglas Emmett Put Options (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,535 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 545% compared to the typical volume of 393 put options.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.48. 127,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,122. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DEI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 48.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 410,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.