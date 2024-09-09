StockNews.com Downgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to Buy

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brady has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,307,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brady by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 106,219 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Brady by 23.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 560,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,631,000 after buying an additional 106,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Brady by 2,520.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 447,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

