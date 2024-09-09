StockNews.com Downgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to Buy

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Brady Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brady has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44.
Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Brady
About Brady
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brady
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.