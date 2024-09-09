StockNews.com Downgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Hold

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $665.77 on Friday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $711.33. The company has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $659.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.