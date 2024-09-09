StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
