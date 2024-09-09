StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,534 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company's stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

