StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Price Performance
CHEK stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.39. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.63.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- What are earnings reports?
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.