StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.16 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $849,280.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40.
About Dynatronics
