StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.16 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $849,280.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

About Dynatronics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.