StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.88. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

