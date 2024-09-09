StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2024

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.88. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIMFree Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.