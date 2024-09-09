StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.88. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.