StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.86% and a negative net margin of 95.18%.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

