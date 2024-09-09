StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of WHLM stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.55.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.