StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

