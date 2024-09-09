StockNews.com Upgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to Buy

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHC. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

BHC stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,881,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 1,252,834 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $71,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

