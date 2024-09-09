StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $615.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 90.2% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

