Stonekeep Investments LLC Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

