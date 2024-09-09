Stonekeep Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

