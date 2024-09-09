Stonekeep Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,442 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 499.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 413,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

NU Trading Down 4.5 %

NU stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

