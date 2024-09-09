Stonekeep Investments LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $79.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

