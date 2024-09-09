StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Director Benjamin Harris Purchases 30,000 Shares

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,260.00.

CVE:SVI remained flat at C$6.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. 168,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.88.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

