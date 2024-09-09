Stratis Price Tops $0.0437 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $27,972.60 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.16 or 0.04149794 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00042695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013567 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002113 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

