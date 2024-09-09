Strike Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.76 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Strike has a market cap of $32.32 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strike has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Strike token can now be purchased for approximately $6.13 or 0.00010794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Strike

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,272,672 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

