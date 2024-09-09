Sui Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Sui coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001680 BTC on popular exchanges. Sui has a total market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $343.60 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sui has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,963,750 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,679,963,749.6338882 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.91168939 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $389,347,904.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

