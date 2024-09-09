Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 7.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

