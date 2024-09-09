Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $880.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $857.45 and its 200 day moving average is $800.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $390.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $918.93.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.