Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 263,153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $215.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.47 and a 200 day moving average of $193.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

