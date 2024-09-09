SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Up 11.9%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price shot up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.28. 122,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 770,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth about $60,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
