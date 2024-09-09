Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells A$10,080,000.00 in Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Forsyth sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$28.80 ($19.59), for a total transaction of A$10,080,000.00 ($6,857,142.86).
Supply Network Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.74.
About Supply Network
