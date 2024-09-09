Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells A$10,080,000.00 in Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Forsyth sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$28.80 ($19.59), for a total transaction of A$10,080,000.00 ($6,857,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

