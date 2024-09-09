Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells A$10,080,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2024

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNLGet Free Report) insider Gregory Forsyth sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$28.80 ($19.59), for a total transaction of A$10,080,000.00 ($6,857,142.86).

Supply Network Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.74.

About Supply Network

(Get Free Report)

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Supply Network (ASX:SNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.