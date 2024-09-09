Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 134,802 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 19.23% of Sypris Solutions worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.