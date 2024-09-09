Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 3.1%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.10 and last traded at $161.74. 3,095,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,766,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 17,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 26,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,952,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

