Tangible Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Tangible has a total market cap of $26.73 million and $241.49 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.82715047 USD and is down -7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $274.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

