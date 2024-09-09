Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Lowered by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $151.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

