TD Cowen Reiterates Hold Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,140 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 76.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,344,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,141,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,927 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

