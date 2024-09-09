Tectum Price Reaches $7.14 on Exchanges (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Tectum has a market capitalization of $53.75 million and approximately $895,170.48 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tectum token can currently be bought for $7.14 or 0.00012652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tectum has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tectum Profile

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,524,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,524,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 7.4419618 USD and is up 8.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $943,588.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

