Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Gap Up to $7.90

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $8.29. Teekay shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 86,748 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Teekay Trading Up 5.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 135.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Teekay by 885.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Teekay by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Teekay by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 24.6% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Articles

