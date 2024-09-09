Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa America downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.65. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,057,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,395,000 after purchasing an additional 84,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after buying an additional 6,088,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $105,328,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $81,542,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

