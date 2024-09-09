Terna (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.90

Shares of Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 3191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

Terna Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64.

Terna Company Profile

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

