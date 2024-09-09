Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $65,865.69 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tesla Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.54 on Monday, reaching $216.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,354,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,353,328. The firm has a market cap of $690.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $1,941,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

