Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 29th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.21.

TSLA stock opened at $210.73 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $673.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.47 and a 200 day moving average of $193.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

