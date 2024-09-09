Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 261,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,171. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,025,000 after purchasing an additional 80,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 720,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

