Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,335,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded up $6.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $617.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $622.30. The company has a market cap of $236.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.